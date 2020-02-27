Police barricaded the area, in front of the Quai Branly Museum, as emergency workers spent hours trying to clear away debris.
The Paris fire brigade said sudden gusts of wind and rain pummeling the French capital caused more than 100 storm-related accidents.
In the Paris suburb of Montrouge, five people were injured when a brick balcony collapsed, Lointier said. Elsewhere winds knocked down power lines and damaged roofs and chimneys.
