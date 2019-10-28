Bukovsky spent a total of 12 years in Soviet prisons or psychiatric hospitals for his fierce criticism of the Communist government, becoming a symbol of Soviet persecution of dissent.
In 1971, Bukovsky smuggled out materials documenting the Soviet use of psychiatry for punishing dissenters. He was sentenced to seven years in prison and labor camp.
Soviet authorities agreed to trade him in 1976 for imprisoned Chilean Communist Party leader Luis Corvalan.
