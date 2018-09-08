LONDON — British police say a family of three had an amazing escape after falling into the path of a London subway train.

The British Transport Police force says a mother pushing a child in stroller tumbled off a platform onto the tracks at Baker Street station, and the child’s father jumped down to help them.

The force said in a statement Saturday that “when they saw a train coming, all three were extremely fortunate in being able to move into a pit under the track and the train passed safely over the top of them.”

Police say “amazingly” none of the family members was seriously hurt. They were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Services on the London Underground’s Jubilee Line were disrupted after the incident on Friday evening.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.