This undated photo released by The Lucie Blackman Trust/Family shows Nora Anne Quoirin. Malaysian police said Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2019, the family of the missing 15-year-old London girl positively identified a naked body found near the nature resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state, Malaysia, where she disappeared over a week ago. (The Lucie Blackman Trust/Family via AP) (Associated Press)

SEREMBAN, Malaysia — The family of a 15-year-old London teen who was found dead nine days after she disappeared from a Malaysian forest resort says they will bring her body home and hope to find answers to their many questions about her death.

Police have ruled out foul play, saying the autopsy showed that Nora Anne Quoirin died of intestinal bleeding due to starvation and stress. Police said there were no signs that she was abducted or raped.

Her body was found Tuesday beside a small stream about 2.5 kilometers (1.6 miles) from the Dusun eco-resort after she went missing Aug. 4 from her family’s resort cottage.

Her family said Friday they are still struggling to understand the events leading to her death.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.