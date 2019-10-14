Authorities expect tens of thousands of protesters at the nationalist demonstrations, which mark Defense of the Homeland Day. Zelenskiy urged participants to avoid violence and warned of potential “provocations” from those who want to stoke chaos.
This year protesters are angry at a tentative agreement for local elections in eastern Ukraine, calling it “capitulation” to Russia.
The conflict has killed 13,000 people.
