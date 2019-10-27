The state government is likely to lose its majority amid growing support for the far-right Alternative for Germany party. Its leader in Thuringia, Bjoern Hoecke , has come under scrutiny from Germany’s domestic intelligence agency for possible extremist views.
Since other parties have ruled out cooperating with the far-right Hoecke, forming a new governing coalition in the state could require previously untested alliances or a minority government.
