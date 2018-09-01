CHEMNITZ, Germany — Germany’s far right is trying to make protests this weekend a watershed moment in which different nationalist groups — from lawmakers in national parliament to Hitler-saluting skinheads — will come together in a national anti-migrant movement to challenge the political establishment.

Several rallies by different far-right groups will merge on Saturday night, and organizers have invited concerned citizens to join the marches protesting the killing of a German man last week, allegedly by migrants from Syria and Iraq. They are hoping that unity could signal the beginning of a broad far-right pact in eastern Germany.

A rival rally by their opponents will test authorities’ ability to keep the peace after scenes of vigilantes chasing foreigners in the city streets shocked Germany this week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.