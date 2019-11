LONDON — Nigel Farage has unveiled 600 Brexit Party candidates for Britain’s general election, and warned the governing Conservatives that the U.K. will never leave the European Union without his party’s backing.

All seats in the 650-seat House of Commons are up for grabs in the Dec. 12 election. Farage says his party will run in every constituency in England, Scotland and Wales unless Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson scraps his EU divorce deal.