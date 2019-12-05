The party is not running in 317 seats where the Conservatives are strong, to avoid splitting the pro-Brexit vote, but is fielding candidates in about 300 other constituencies.

One of the four, Annunziata Rees-Mogg, said “the Conservatives are the only option for Brexit supporters and democrats alike.”

Farage’s party accused the quartet of being in cahoots with the Conservatives and noted that Rees-Mogg’s brother serves in Johnson’s government.

