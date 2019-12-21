Sherrock c linched victory against Suljovic by hitting a bullseye. After being congratulated by her Austrian opponent, Sherrock put her hand to her mouth in astonishment as a raucous crowd celebrated at London’s Alexandra Palace.
Sherrock is a former runner-up at the women’s world championship.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.