The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2020.
Tupy specializes in developing and manufacturing engineered structural cast iron components.
“The proposed transaction represents another important step in the implementation of FCA’s business plan,” said Scott Garberding, FCA’s global chief manufacturing officer.
Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot agreed Wednesday to merge into a single company that will become the world’s fourth-largest automaker.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.