The driver lost control and the vehicle rolled repeatedly to finish in a crushed, blazing heap in a field next to the A7 highway, also known as “the Highway of the Sun,” cutting south through the Rhone valley from Lyon to the Mediterranean port city of Marseille.
The family had been heading back to their home on the outskirts of Lyon, authorities said. The injured — three adults and a child —were evacuated to Lyon hospitals.
