“Thermal winter” is defined as when sub-zero temperatures set in for a certain number of days, Tuomo Bergman of the Finnish Meteorological Institute said. In southern Finland, where that usually happens in November, January temperatures typically average -10 degrees Celsius (14 F).

Bergman said it was “entirely possible” that southern Finland might get weather that cold as late as March, which happened during the winter of 2007-2008.

The above-average temperatures have meant that Finland only has a seasonal blanket of snow north of the central city of Jyvaskyla, some 270 kilometers (168 miles) northeast of Helsinki.

In Helsinki, the Finnish capital, residents could only go cross-country skiing at designated ski parks where tracks were being kept in shape with the help of snow cannons and other equipment.