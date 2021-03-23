“The far-right counter-terrorism targets identified by Supo are typically linked to the extreme right-wing international online environment,” Supo Director Antti Pelttari said in a statement.
The agency said that “some indications of concrete preparation have also emerged” of such far-right terrorism threats in Finland, but it stopped short of providing further details.
The threat level has remained unchanged from the previous year.
Supo noted that, overall, the biggest threat of a terrorist attack in Finland is currently posed by individuals or small groups supporting either far-right or Islamic fundamentalist ideology.
The agency currently monitors the activities of some 390 individuals in Finland. The majority of these persons have links to radical Islam ideology, and Supo didn’t provide the number of far-right “targets” on its list.
