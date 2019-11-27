Posti said staff would return to work immediately to deal with a substantial backlog of letters and packages, adding Finns would get their badly delayed deliveries by Christmas at the latest.
On Monday, the Nordic country’s transport sector held a sympathy strike to support the postal workers, prompting flagship airline Finnair to cancel almost 300 flights and disrupting business in the capital.
