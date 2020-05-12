Police in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, have launched a criminal investigation into the fire.
It was not the first deadly fire in a coronavirus hospital in Russia. On Saturday, a fire in the Spasokukotsky Hospital in Moscow killed one patient.
Russia has reported more than 220,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,009 deaths — numbers that international health officials say significantly undercount the true toll of Russia’s outbreak. Treating coronavirus patients has put a strain on the country’s vastly outdated health care infrastructure.
