A total of 14 people — Uzbek, Tajik and Chinese nationals — lived in the building, in the Tomsk region. Two workers were able to get out but sustained injuries. The fate of the final occupant is unknown.
Russian police have opened a criminal probe.
Uzbek officials said they were working on identifying the bodies and transporting them back to Uzbekistan.
Earlier this month a fire at a greenhouse farm in a Moscow suburb killed eight migrant workers from Vietnam.
