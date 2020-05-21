The power plant in the town of Dodewaard, 100 kilometers (62 miles) southeast of Amsterdam, was decommissioned in 1997 and parts of the complex already have been demolished.
Nuclear material was removed from the site after it was decommissioned and it has been sealed since 2005, according to government documents.
The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.
Jacobs said there were gas canisters on the roof and warned the public to stay away.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.