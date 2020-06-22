The institute said that 11 people who worked at the damaged building were evacuated and resettled at other premises. It said that communications with the outpost have been fully restored
The institute said a probe into the cause of the fire has been launched.
The Mirny station was opened in 1956. It is located in Queen Mary Land on the Antarctic coast of the Davis Sea.
