One firefighter died and two others were hospitalized with injuries, according to the Russian Emergency Ministry. Forty people have been evacuated from the building, the Interfax news agency reported.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire, and an investigation was launched. The Interfax news agency reported that the building where the business center was located was erected in the 19th century, and its decrepit state made it harder for the firefighters to tackle the blaze.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.