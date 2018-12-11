SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — A flag dispute has stalled talks on the formation of a new government in Bosnia after an October election reflecting persisting ethnic divisions long after the 1992-95 war ended.

Planned talks were canceled Tuesday over a demand by the Bosnian Serb presidency member Milorad Dodik that the flag of the Serb mini-state be displayed alongside Bosnia’s national flag in official meetings.

A pro-Russian nationalist, Dodik has advocated separation of the Serbs from Bosnia. Dodik’s flag request was rejected by the Muslim and Croat presidency members who view it as a violation of Bosnia’s unity.

Bosnia consists of a Serb and a Muslim-Croat entity held together by common, multi-ethnic government. The governing network was created in a peace deal that ended the war after 100,000 people died.

