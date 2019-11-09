Corbyn said the Conservative government had “failed to prepare communities by investing in flood prevention.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the area on Friday, and said the government was investing more money in flood defenses.
The rain eased Saturday but the Environment Agency said seven severe “danger to life” flood warnings remained in place along the swollen River Don.
