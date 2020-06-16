The bars were then seized by Lucerne prosecutors. Regional authorities confirmed Tuesday a statement from law enforcement over the weekend saying any claimant has five years to report “justified claims” of ownership.
The incident is eye-popping even for a wealthy Alpine country with a high cost, and standard, of living.
In a similar incident three years ago, authorities in Geneva turned up wads of cut-up 500-euro notes (about $600 at the time) that were mysteriously jammed into the toilets of three restaurants and a bank in separate episodes. The shredded notes were once worth tens of thousands of euros in total.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.