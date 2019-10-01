Strache led the party for 14 years until May, when a video showing him offering favors to a purported Russian investor triggered the collapse of conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s government. Strache also faces an investigation for suspected breach of trust over the alleged billing of private expenses to his party, which contributed to its weak election performance Sunday.
