

Anti-Brexit protesters shout slogans as they demonstrate in Westminster in London on Thursday. (Simon Dawson/Reuters)

Former British Prime Minister John Major on Friday said he would try to join a legal bid to prevent a suspension of Britain’s parliament just weeks before Britain is due to crash out of the European Union.

The former Conservative leader announced he would take on his successor, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced the controversial decision to shutter Parliament for over a month in the middle of one of Britain’s biggest political crises in generations.

It was an extraordinary intervention by a former leader who remains in Johnson’s Conservative party, akin to a former Republican president mounting a high-profile legal challenge against the decisions of a sitting one. Johnson’s suspending Parliament has triggered a number of legal challenges by those who claim the action is unlawful and unconstitutional.

Major said in a statement that he intended to ask the High Court in London if he could join a legal battle already initiated by the business executive Gina Miller.

Meanwhile, a Scottish court on Friday rejected one such attempt to halt the suspension. The case was brought by a group of 75 lawmakers, who are expected to appeal the decision. In Northern Ireland, a court in Belfast will hear a case on Friday which will argue that exiting the E.U. without an exit plan breaches the Good Friday Agreement, the 1997 accord that helped to advance peace in Northern Ireland after decades of sectarian violence.

Johnson shocked the country Wednesday when he announced a five-week suspension of Parliament, which dramatically cuts down the time those opposed to a no-deal Brexit have to try to avert leaving the E.U. without an exit plan.

Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the E.U. at the end of October “do or die.”

Queen Elizabeth II approved Johnson’s request to temporarily shutter the legislature. Her response was expected — the queen is an apolitical figure who acts on the advice of her prime minister.

Johnson’s government insists that what they are doing is normal and that it is business as usual. Johnson is a new prime minister and it is normal that he would want to lay out a new legislative agenda, requiring the suspension — or proroguing — of Parliament. They also point out that there is normally a break in September when the political parties have their party conferences.

But legal campaigners say that suspension is unusually long and it is thwarting lawmakers’ attempts to debate and pass legislation at a pivotal time in the nation’s history. The five-week break is the longest since 1945.

Writing in the Guardian, Miller, the business executive, said “like hijackers of a plane, Boris Johnson’s ministers and acolytes are trying to keep everyone calm by giving as much as possible the impression of normality. This is the way of people seizing power by force, but let’s be clear: there is nothing that is normal about what they are doing.”

The suspension has sparked a furious backlash, with a nationwide protests expected on Saturday in cities including London, Glasgow, Liverpool and Leeds. A second demonstration is planned for Tuesday, when Parliament returns from its summer recess. A petition calling for the cancellation of the suspension has rocketed passed 1.5 million signatures.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, said that, starting on Tuesday, lawmakers will attempt to fast track legislation that will force Johnson to delay Brexit beyond the Oct. 31 deadline.

