COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Danish police say a former gang leader who repented and wrote a book about his experiences has been fatally shot by a lone gunman in dark clothes.

Joergen Ramskov, the chief editor of the Radio24syv radio station where Nedim Yasar had a talk show, says the 31-year-old was shot late Monday after he left a cocktail party in Copenhagen in connection with his book “Roedder” (”Roots”), which hit the streets Tuesday.

The former leader of the gang known as Los Guerreros — Spanish for warriors — was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition. He died on Tuesday.

Criminal gangs are involved in feuds, violence, robberies, extortion and drug sales in Copenhagen.

