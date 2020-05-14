Such demolitions usually attract many sightseers, but large assemblies aren’t allowed at present under rules aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
The Philippsburg plant’s two reactors were shut down in 2011 and 2019 as part of Germany’s plan to exit nuclear power. The country’s last reactor is set to go offline at the end of 2022.
A transformer station that will help bring electricity generated from renewable sources in northern Germany to the country’s south will be built on the site of the towers.
