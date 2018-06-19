LONDON — Former British Foreign Minister William Hague is calling for the government to take steps toward legalizing marijuana.

He wrote in Tuesday’s edition of The Daily Telegraph that the battle against cannabis use has been lost and that it is “deluded” to pretend otherwise.

Hague has changed his public stance on cannabis policy days after the government relented and allowed a 12-year-old epileptic boy to receive cannabis oil treatment that his mother said was needed to prevent life-threatening seizures.

The medicinal use of marijuana is barred in Britain but an exception was made for the boy after he was hospitalized with seizures.

Hague called for the legalization of recreational use. He wrote that requiring police to prevent marijuana use is as relevant as ordering the army to re-establish the British Empire.

