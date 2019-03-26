In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Lucetta Scaraffia, editor in chief of "Women Church World" a monthly magazine distributed alongside the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano, poses in her house in Rome. (Domenico Stinellis/AP)

The founder and staff of an all-female Vatican monthly publication are stepping down en masse, the founder said Tuesday, citing a newly difficult working environment and a Vatican attempt to undercut the women’s voices on sensitive issues, including sexual abuse against nuns.

“The whole newsroom has resigned,” Lucetta Scaraffia, who launched the Vatican publication Women Church World seven years ago, said in a phone interview.

Scaraffia was known as a comparatively progressive voice inside the city-state’s ancient walls, advocating for a larger role for women in the church and, more recently, devoting editorial space to the long-hidden issue of nuns abused by clergy.

But Scaraffia said she perceived discomfort with her publication’s work, and noted that the Vatican’s newspaper, L’Osservatore Romano, had instead been publishing pieces that contradicted the Women Church World editorial line. She said her publication’s editorial freedom had also been threatened with an “attempt” to put L’Osservatore Romano’s new top editor, Andrea Monda, in charge of Women Church World.

In an open letter to Pope Francis, Scaraffia accused the church of preferring women chosen by male management who are “deemed reliable.”

The resignations were first reported by the Associated Press.

“We are throwing in the towel because we feel surrounded by a climate of mistrust and progressive delegitimization,” the letter to the pope said.

The resignations come at a sensitive time for the church, which has been dealing with a cascade of global abuse-related cases and has been trying to show it is now more attuned to the problem. Church officials say they have tried to more closely involve women in the debate over how the Vatican can better respond to abuse. At a summit on clerical abuse in February, several women were given major speaking roles. After one woman’s presentation during that meeting, Francis delivered an off-the-cuff response, describing the “feminine genius” that he saw reflected in the church.

[Pope Francis confirms Catholic clergy members abused nuns]

But the Vatican remains a male-dominated world, even as its communications arm has gone through a year of staffing changes and personnel upheaval.

In a statement Tuesday, Monda, who was named last year as the top editor of L’Osservatore Romano, said Scaraffia’s decision had been “free and autonomous.” He did not mention the other resignations. He said that the monthly women’s magazine, which is published as an insert with L’Osservatore Romano, was not being “disempowered.”

“In no way have I selected anyone, be it male or female, based on the criterion of obedience,” Monda said. “It is the opposite, avoiding any interference with the monthly magazine, I have supported truly free dialogue, not based on the mechanism of pitting one against the other, or of closed groups.”

In seven years, the Women Church World published everything from theological essays to stories about cuisine. But it was the topic of the abuse of nuns that recently captured global attention. An article in February documented instances in which nuns were abused or raped by clerics and sometimes forced into having abortions. In an interview with Crux, a Catholic publication, Scaraffia said that the church had “never accepted responsibility” for and had tried to keep the problem hidden.

But as a result of the article, Francis was asked about the issue — marking the first time that a pontiff has acknowledged such a form of abuse.

In her open letter to Francis, Scaraffia said her publication had received many “painful” letters from women describing their experiences, and it was her duty to speak out.

“We couldn’t stay silent anymore; the trust that so many women had put in us would have been gravely wounded,” she wrote.

Read more:

How women raised their voices at the Vatican

The Vatican, not known for transparency, actually has abuse statistics buried on its website

Fallen idols and toppled statues: The world’s Catholics react to the Vatican’s abuse summit

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news