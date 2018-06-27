PARIS — The Paris prosecutor’s office says it’s asking an investigating judge to file preliminary charges against 10 people allegedly involved in an extreme-right group whose goal was to “fight the Islamic peril” and was working to spread its footprint in French regions.

The 10 alleged members of a group calling itself Operational Action Forces were detained around France, including on the Mediterranean island of Corsica, over the weekend.

In a statement on Wednesday announcing the appearance of the 10 suspects before a judge, the prosecutor’s office said that an array of weapons and potential bomb-making equipment were found, and authorities feared a violent act but “at this stage” couldn’t determine targets.

The statement said the group proposed combat and survivalist training and discussed defining their objectives and how to attain them.

