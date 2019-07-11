PARIS — The French parliament formally adopted on Thursday a controversial tax on revenues from tech giants like Facebook, Amazon and Google whose business models rely on digital advertising.
Amid escalating trade tensions, the Trump administration announced on Wednesday a formal investigation into whether the tax unfairly discriminates against U.S. businesses. The measure would levy a 3 percent tax on certain revenue that major tech companies earn in France.
Despite U.S. pressure, French officials stood firm on Thursday, brushing off the criticism.
“France is a sovereign state, it decides its fiscal provisions in a sovereign manner, and it will continue to decide its tax decisions in a sovereign manner,” said Bruno Le Maire, France’s finance minister, speaking to the French Senate on Thursday.
Read more
U.S. launches probe of French plans to tax tech giants, a potential step to retaliation and a new transatlantic trade rift
Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world
Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news