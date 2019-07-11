This combination of pictures created on July 10, 2019 shows a Facebook logo on July 4, 2019 in Nantes, an Apple logo in San Francisco on September 7, 2016, a Google logo in China's Chongqing on August 23, 2018, and an Amazon logo in New York on September 28, 2011. (Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images)

The French parliament formally adopted on Thursday a controversial tax on revenues from tech giants like Facebook, Amazon and Google whose business models rely on digital advertising.

Amid escalating trade tensions, the Trump administration announced on Wednesday a formal investigation into whether the tax unfairly discriminates against U.S. businesses. The measure would levy a 3 percent tax on certain revenue that major tech companies earn in France.

Despite U.S. pressure, French officials stood firm on Thursday, brushing off the criticism.

“France is a sovereign state, it decides its fiscal provisions in a sovereign manner, and it will continue to decide its tax decisions in a sovereign manner,” said Bruno Le Maire, France’s finance minister, speaking to the French Senate on Thursday.

Read more

U.S. launches probe of French plans to tax tech giants, a potential step to retaliation and a new transatlantic trade rift

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news