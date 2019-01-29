PARIS — France’s interior minister says the planned departure of American soldiers from Syria means that French jihadis imprisoned there will return to France, where he says they will be arrested.

In an interview Tuesday with BFM television, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said that some French jihadis had already returned and more would be following soon. BFM said a total of 130 would be coming back within weeks.

“There are a certain number who are imprisoned because the Americans are there and they will be freed. They will want to return to France.”

He refused to elaborate, but said all would be jailed immediately in France and face trial.

French jihadis made up the largest contingent of Europeans who joined the Islamic State group.

