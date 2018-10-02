PARIS — France says it has frozen the funds of the interior security section of Iran’s Intelligence Ministry as well as those of two Iranians, one a diplomat who is a suspect in an alleged aborted bid to attack an Iranian exile group.

The announcement by the French Foreign Ministry said that the move was “preventative, targeted and proportionate.” It noted its determination to fight terrorism, especially on its own soil.

It did not give details of what funds might be in France.

