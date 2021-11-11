After the killing of Sarah Halimi in 2017, investigators hesitated to do so, despite numerous details suggesting that an anti-Semitic link existed. A court in April officially established an anti-Semitic motive, even though it said that her suspected killer cannot be prosecuted because he was in a cannabis-induced state of mental delirium at the time of the attack. The lack of a conviction sparked outrage among French Jewish community and drew criticism from Macron.