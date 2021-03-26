The goal is to gather data about the effectiveness and safety of therapeutic marijuana, and to prepare eventual logistical circuits for future distribution, the ministry said.
Among those eligible will be cancer patients, people with nerve pain that is not treatable by other methods, people with certain forms of epilepsy and people in palliative care.
Several European countries have already legalized medical marijuana.
The French project was approved by parliament in 2019 but delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
