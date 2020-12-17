Macron is the latest world leader to test positive for the virus, including President Trump, Britain’s Boris Johnson and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro. All have recovered.

Macron attended a European Union summit at the end of last week and met Wednesday with António Costa, the prime minister of Portugal. French Prime Minister Jean Castex, who has also been in contact with Macron, said he would also be isolating, Agence France-Presse reported.

It was not immediately clear what contact tracing efforts were underway around his travels.

In late October, a surge of infections prompted Macron to issue a national lockdown, the country’s second since the pandemic began. While nonessential shops began reopening late last month, bars and restaurants must stay closed into January and an evening curfew remained in place.

Macron said that exceptions would be granted for Christmas Eve so that people could “share these moments together among family.”

While the number of new infections showed some improvement after the nearly month-long lockdown, hospitals appear to be more saturated than they were during a first wave in the spring.

Vaccination in France is set to begin in late December or early January and would not be mandatory, Macron has said.