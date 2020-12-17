Macron is the latest world leader to test positive for the virus, including President Trump, Britain’s Boris Johnson and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro. All have recovered.

The French president’s itinerary in the last week has seen him interact with multiple heads of state, at least one of whom, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, is now self-isolating after dining with Macron on Monday at the Élysée Palace in Paris. French Prime Minister Jean Castex, who has also been in contact with Macron, said he would also be self-isolating, Agence France-Presse reported.

But Macron also met in person with the leaders of 24 E.U. countries on Thursday and Friday last week at a summit in Brussels. (Two leaders were absent: Croatia’s was sick with covid-19, and Estonia’s was quarantining.) Ahead of the summit, some diplomats were concerned about the health risks of an in-person meeting. An E.U. spokesman didn't immediately respond to a question about whether the leaders who were present would now quarantine.

French authorities have informed the European Union that they believe Macron was a contagion risk starting Monday evening, meaning that the leaders who attended last week’s summit are not considered contacts, an E.U. official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to candidly discuss the health situation.

The official said that sanitary measures were taken at the summit and that no other participant has tested positive. It was not immediately clear why France believes Macron was contagious starting Monday evening.

This week, in addition to Sánchez, Macron has also met with European Council President Charles Michel on Monday and with Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the day before his diagnosis, Macron also met with all of his government ministers, although it was not immediately clear whether this meeting took place in person and, if so, whether all participants wore masks. The Élysée Palace did not immediately respond to questions about the details of that meeting.

Michel will quarantine “as a matter of precaution,” his spokesman said, after the Monday meeting with Macron. He tested negative on Tuesday and “is not considered to be a close contact,” his spokesman, Barend Leyts, wrote on Twitter.

French first lady Brigitte Macron is likewise self-isolating but currently has no symptoms, according to a statement from her office to AFP. She had tested negative for the coronavirus as recently as Tuesday, her office said, in advance to a visit to a pediatric ward at a Paris hospital.

In late October, a surge of infections prompted Macron to issue another national lockdown, the country’s second since the pandemic began. While nonessential shops began reopening late last month, bars and restaurants must stay closed into January and an evening curfew has remained in place.

Macron said that exceptions would be granted for Christmas Eve so that people could “share these moments together among family.”

While the number of new infections showed some improvement after the nearly month-long lockdown, hospitals appear to be more saturated than they were during a first wave in the spring.

Vaccination in France is set to begin in late December or early January and would not be mandatory, Macron has said.

Macron’s positive diagnosis raised immediate questions about the handling of Brexit negotiations, which need to be concluded within days if there is any chance of Britain and the European Union ratifying a trade deal by Dec. 31, the day London will sever its final ties with the bloc. Leaders had previously floated the possibility of an additional in-person summit in the next two weeks to finalize a deal.

European policymakers have complained that negotiations about thorny issues are nearly impossible when they are conducted virtually, as has mostly been the case since March.

Macron has been one of the most stubborn European leaders during Brexit talks, and his sign-off is crucial to any Brexit deal.