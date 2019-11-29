Lecointre said complex coordination during a combat operation was the cause of Monday night’s accident in the West African nation.

He said the helicopters’ flight data recorders will provide more details, saying the soldiers’ families are owed the truth about what happened.

It was France’s highest military death toll in nearly four decades.

The crash drew global attention to an emerging front for IS-linked groups as IS loses strength in Syria and Iraq.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD