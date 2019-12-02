The 13 coffins, draped in the French tricolor, arrived in France over the weekend.
Tuesday’s crash was France’s highest military death toll since 1983. The French military says it was the result of complex coordination during a combat operation and has dismissed a claim of responsibility by an IS-linked group.
The crash drew global attention to an emerging front for groups affiliated with IS.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.