French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the country was withdrawing Ambassador Herve Magro from its NATO ally because of a “hateful and slanderous propaganda against France, testifying to a desire to stir up hatred against us and our heart” as well as “direct insults against the President of the Republic, expressed at the highest level of the Turkish state.”

In the week since the attack in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, Macron’s government has ordered a crackdown on Muslim organizations it accuses of spreading hatred, and defended the caricatures of Muhammad as emblematic of the French values of secularism and free expression, even if they’re deeply offensive to many of France’s own Muslim citizens, among its largest minority populations.

History teacher Samuel Paty, 47, was teaching a lesson on free speech when he shared the images with his class. As France mourned his death, it projected the caricatures onto government buildings in cities including Toulouse and Montpellier.

The government’s response has emerged as a flash point in France’s increasingly troubled strategic relationship with Turkey. Over the past year, the two governments have sparred over the civil war in Libya and Turkish claims to energy deposits in the eastern Mediterranean.

“What is the problem of this person called Macron with Muslims and Islam?” Erdogan asked during a speech to members of his political party on Saturday. “Macron needs treatment on a mental level.”

“What else can be said to a head of state who does not understand freedom of belief and who behaves in this way to millions of people living in his country who are members of a different faith?”

It’s the first time France’s government has withdrawn its envoy from Turkey, Macron’s office said.

Paty was killed by an 18-year-old Russian-born Chechen who had been in contact with a Muslim parent offended by Paty’s lesson. Assailant Abdoulakh Anzorov was shot to death by police a short time later.

The attack has triggered a national moment of reckoning in France, traumatized by a string of Islamist terrorist attacks in recent years.

In September, France began the long-awaited trial of 14 alleged accomplishes in the deadly 2015 attack on the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. Two brothers affiliated with al-Qaeda killed 12 journalists after the newspaper had published caricatures of Muhammad.

A pillar of French identity is its state secularism, or “laïcité,” which enforces the strict neutrality of the state and guarantees the liberty of conscience among citizens — the freedom to believe or not to believe. But on a cultural level, beyond the parameters of the law, French politicians have in recent years begun to interpret state secularism as a means of cracking down on public indications of Islam in society, frequently the Muslim headscarf.

The raw emotions over Islam in France have surfaced again in the government’s response to the beheading.

In a television interview last week, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin attacked the existence of ethnic food aisles in supermarkets, and Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer has criticized what he called “Islamo-leftism” in French universities.