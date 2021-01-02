He said more than 1,200 people have been fined for not respecting the curfew, not wearing a mask and illegally taking part in a gathering. Sound equipment and power generators have been confiscated, he added.
Ravers from France and abroad converged on a hangar in Lieuron on Thursday night to party into the New Year.
Officials said ravers attacked the police on the first night, torching one police vehicle and injuring officers with volleys of bottles and stones.
The party took place despite France’s nationwide night-time curfew aimed at dissuading people from gathering amid the pandemic.
France has reported more than 64,000 virus-related deaths.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.