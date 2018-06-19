In this image made from video taken on Monday, June 18, 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with a teenage boy in Paris. A video of French President Emmanuel Macron is going viral Tuesday, June 19 on social media as he strongly admonished a teenager who spoke to him with familiarity. Macron said “call me Mr President of the Republic or Sir” to a schoolboy at a ceremony Monday for the 78th anniversary of Charles De Gaulle’s historic appeal for armed resistance against Nazi tyranny. (TF1 via AP) (Associated Press)

PARIS — A video of French President Emmanuel Macron admonishing a teenager who called him by a nickname went viral on social media Tuesday.

The video shows Macron shaking hands in a crowd, when the teenager — using a diminutive for Macron’s first name — asks him: “How’s it going, Manu?”

Macron stops and responds: “Call me ‘Mr. President of the Republic,’ or ‘monsieur.’”

He then adds: “The day you want to start a revolution, get a degree and learn to feed yourself, OK? You can start lecturing others then.”

The exchange occurred Monday at a ceremony commemorating Charles De Gaulle’s historic appeal for armed resistance against Nazi tyranny.

Macron tweeted a video of the discussion, prompting a flood of comments Tuesday. Some applauded the French leader’s demand for respect, while others criticized what they saw as his arrogance.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.