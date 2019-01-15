FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron pauses before answering as he attends a media conference with Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Christian Kabore at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Yellow vest protesters and political rivals say a sweeping “letter to the French” from President Emmanuel Macron doesn’t go far enough to quell national anger at his policies. (Benoit Tessier/Pool Photo via AP, File) (Associated Press)

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron is formally launching a “grand debate” to try to appease the yellow vest movement following weeks of anti-government protests.

Macron heads Tuesday to Grand Bourgtheroulde, a small town in Normandy, where he is to meet about 600 mayors and local officials.

Some groups of yellow vest protesters have called for demonstrations in the town during the visit.

Authorities have issued a ban on traffic in the area and access is restricted to residents and local workers only. There will also be a high security presence.

