FRANKFURT, Germany — Trains at Frankfurt’s main station, one of Germany’s busiest, have been halted because of a police deployment apparently resulting from a nearby bank robbery.

City police tweeted that officers were deployed in a street near the station on Friday afternoon and called on people to avoid the area.

News agency dpa reported that federal police said there apparently had been a robbery at a bank and that the perpetrators may have fled into the station. All trains were halted.

