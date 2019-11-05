Conference of French Bishops spokesman Thierry Magnin told France Info radio the church could begin disbursing money to victims in 2020.

He called the proposed fund “an allowance in recognition of suffering” in an interview with Europe 1 ahead of the gathering.

The monetary compensation marks one of several initiatives the bishops pledged to undertake as France continues to grapple with clergy sex abuse. Bishops will also vote on memorialization and prevention efforts and on “support for guilty clerics.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD