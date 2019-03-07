A French court convicted on Thursday Cardinal Philippe Barbarin for failing to report accusations of pedophilia against another priest to local authorities.

The conviction represented the latest chapter in the Catholic Church’s struggles with sexual assault and pedophilia within the priesthood, a phenomenon that has severely tarnished the image of one of the world’s preeminent religious institutions.

Former archbishop and cardinal Theodore McCarrick was removed from the priesthood last month over sex abuse allegations, and Pope Francis convened a major Vatican summit that promised an “all-out battle” against the phenomenon, although the nature of potential policy changes remains unclear.

Barbarin, who was given a six months suspended sentence, is implicated in France’s most significant sex abuse case to date. As the archbishop of Lyon, he is the highest-ranking French clergy member to be convicted.

He stands accused of having covered up the crimes of a subordinate, the Reverend Bernard Preynat. Preynat’s alleged victims, Boy Scouts from the Lyon diocese, say the church hierarchy protected him for years. The court agreed, and Barbarin was found guilty for not reporting a slew of incidents in recent decades. Preynat will stand trial later this year.

Representatives of the alleged victims celebrated Thursday's verdict. “We see that no one is above the law,” François Devaux, the president of the association “La Parole Libérée” (Lift the Burden of Silence), told the Associated Press. “We have been heard by the court. This is the end of a long path.”

Barbarin’s lawyer told reporters in Lyon that his client would appeal the decision. Five other defendants in the case were acquitted.

