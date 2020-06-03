Kabuga is accused of equipping militias in the genocide that killed more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them.
Kabuga’s lawyers said their 87-year-old client’s health is too frail for him to be transferred to the U.N.’s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals based at The Hague in the Netherlands.
But the French court Wednesday said that the condition of Kabuga’s health was not an obstacle to his extradition.
