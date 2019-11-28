Barbarin was given a six-month suspended sentence for “non-denunciation of sexual violence against minors.”

The appeals trial Thursday in Lyon comes at a time of increasing scrutiny of the church’s role in hiding abuse.

The case involves abuse by priest Bernard Preynat, who apologized to parents after being accused of abusing dozens of boy scouts from the 1970s to 1990s.

Church heirarchy did not remove him from the priesthood until this year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD