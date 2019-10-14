Neur called the appeals court’s decision “extremely rare” within the EU.

Poland accuses Khochinskiy of holding an 18th-century painting by French artist Antoine Pense that the Nazis stole from a Polish museum during World War II.

The Russian-born American citizen says he inherited “Girl With a Dove” in 1991 and only learned Poland wanted it in 2010.

The United States refused to extradite him in 2015.

