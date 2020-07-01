On Wednesday, the Court of Cassation issued a final and definitive ruling.
The American couple, prominent Philadelphia collectors Bruce and Robbi Toll, loaned Pissarro’s “La Cueillette des Pois” (“Picking Peas”) to a Paris museum for an exhibition in 2017. But the painting from the impressionist master was placed in temporary escrow after one of the heirs of the Jewish family recognized it and sued to get it back.
The Tolls, who are also Jewish, said they did not know when they bought the Pissarro that it had been stolen by France’s war-era Vichy regime from Jewish collector Simon Bauer.
